Award-winning Liberian singer Jaredo (real name Christopher Kiyembe) has asserted that a large percentage of Ghanaian musicians are not ambitious and hungry enough for a sustained global recognition.

The youngest MTN brand ambassador in Africa said that in Liberia, there are as many Ghanaian hit songs on the radio as music from other nations but the personalities behind the songs are not known.

“Ghanaian artistes are not promoting their brands in Liberia because we listen to their songs, we play their music but we don’t know them. We don’t know their faces, we don’t know their names,” he said on Hitz FM.

Having collaborated Nigeria’s Iyanya as well as Ghana’s Teephlow and Kuami Eugene, the 20-year-old singer is in Ghana to walk the talk.

A promotional tour to Ghana is the next natural challenge for the musical genius who swept nine (9) awards over 2 calendar years at the MTN Liberia Music Awards before his 20th birthday.

“I feel like a musician is a missionary. Music is a mission, and every musician owes it to the profession to carry his message to the world. To me, your gift cannot only be limited to the people of your house. You must dream bigger dreams. You must see a big picture. If there is a price to pay, you must do it. We can’t be lazy and be happy,” he added.

Ghanaian music is quite popular in several African countries, including Liberia, but its impact and standing have been largely restricted due to the reluctance of most of the nation’s biggest performers to commit and invest in international promo tours.