The death of former President, Jerry John Rawlings has sent shockwaves across the Ghanaian populace.

News of his demise on Thursday spread like wildfire, with many Ghanaians taking to social media to commiserate and eulogise the first President of Ghana’s Fourth Republic.

Many people expressed their shock at his passing, while others who had the opportunity to meet the maverick former military leader spoke of how much they had been in awe of his larger than life persona.

His death was confirmed to Citi News by sources close to the family.

The reports indicate that the former President had been battling with ill-health over the past few weeks and passed on at the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital on November 12, 2020.

As Rawlings’ legacy extended well beyond the shores of Ghana, the news of his death has been received with equal astonishment across the African continent and globally as well.

Tweets have also been pouring in from Nigeria, where the name ‘Rawlings’ is currently among the top trends, as well as a number of other countries.

This truly is a sad day, a sad day indeed… We’ve lost a true Ghanaian Hero, Rest well Ex President Flt. Lt. J.J.Rawlings. — “ ” (@ELgh_) November 12, 2020

Papa J. Rest well. — Michael Oti Adjei (@OtiAdjei) November 12, 2020

RIP Former President Jerry John Rawlings pic.twitter.com/azlcV6A6OI — Kofi Kinaata (@KinaataGh) November 12, 2020

#sadDay 2020 What a year my condolences to the entire family. Rest In Peace Excellency Jerry Rawlings pic.twitter.com/TCQwCjVEMe — Juliet Ibrahim (@julietibrahim) November 12, 2020

Wow tomorrow is never promised ampa ‍♂️ RIP Papa J J Rawlings pic.twitter.com/mLRMelFKXY — OPANKA (@OpankaGH) November 12, 2020

Rawlings was never a perfect human being. He got flaws but one thing you can take away from this man was the unconditional love he got for his county. Rest well legend, you will be forever remembered. pic.twitter.com/zGSCpBjp5t — Nungua SM President (@MusicFreakGh) November 12, 2020

Any Ghanaian kid that was born late 80’s and early 90’s grew up on the presidency of Jerry Rawlings. You may or may not like him but his charisma was unmatched. RIP Papa J!!! pic.twitter.com/B9A0oeRZez — Fentuo Tahiru Fentuo (@Fentuo_) November 12, 2020

The saddest news of this year, my GOD, former PRESIDENT JERRY JOHN RAWLINGS of Ghana has passed on; I’m completely devasted! Good night, an African hero… RIP. — Dele Momodu Ovation (@DeleMomodu) November 12, 2020

A life well lived. We celebrate instead of mourn. Farewell Papa J Rawlings. pic.twitter.com/smqoGLf40v — Percy Oppong Nketia (@mister_zenit) November 12, 2020

A great leader and legend,you shall forever be in our hearts. — Christabel Selorm (@AtsuDorgbadzi) November 12, 2020

Wow! We are losing so many leaders this year. May God comfort and strengthen the family during this difficult time. — Looking For Jobs? || JobTube Ghana || (@espioj) November 12, 2020

Rest In Peace papa J — ABYNA (@annadams_ann) November 12, 2020

Rawlings you’ll certainly be missed. #RIPRawlings — Jessica OS on Youtube (@jessicacitifm) November 12, 2020

RIP Jerry Rawlings🙏🙏🙏 — Davido (@davido) November 12, 2020

Rest well. You Inspired all of us. JJ Rawlings. 😔😔 — Nikki Samonas (@Nikkisamonas) November 12, 2020

About Jerry John Rawlings

Jerry John Rawlings was born on June 22, 1947.

He was a former military leader and subsequent politician who led Ghana, initially as a military ruler from 1981 to 1992, and then as the democratically-elected President of Ghana until 2001.