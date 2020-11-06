Ghana has recorded 145 new cases of COVID-19. This has pushed the current active case count to 947.

Out of this number, ten persons are in severe condition while four are in critical condition.

Ghana has since March 2020 recorded a cumulative figure of 48,788.

Meanwhile, 47,521 persons who contracted the disease have recovered while the death toll stands at 320.

This is according to data provided by the Ghana Health Service (GHS) on Friday, November 6, 2020.

Ghana recorded its first two cases of the novel disease on March 12, 2020.

A total of 543,316 tests has since been conducted.

Currently, four out of the 16 regions of Ghana have no active cases.

The regions are the Upper West, North East, Savannah, Northern.

We’re not on the verge of second wave – Ghana Health Service

Concerns have been raised by watchers of the space who believe Ghana may have to soon deal with a second wave of COVID-19 infections as is happening in other countries if nothing is done to arrest the steady rise in the number of cases.

But the Ghana Health Service has downplayed such suggestions.

According to the Director of Ghana Health Service, Dr. Patrick Kumah-Aboagye, available data does not support the suggestions.

“In terms of a second wave, those of us who are looking at the figures have not seen any indication in that direction. You normally would have used our moving averages, it’s still on the website, we have not tempered with it. I keep saying that we are where we are because we did many things including testing, isolation, treatment and the adherence to the protocol.”

The Ghana Health Service boss, however, appealed to Ghanaians to continue to strictly adhere to all COVID-19 preventive activities including the wearing of face masks in public to protect the gains made by the country.

“Compliance to the protocol has reduced and it is important we all go back to it so that we do not get an even increase of cases. But, certainly, there is no hike,” he said.

