The number of active COVID-19 cases in Ghana has crossed the 1000th mark again per the latest figures from health authorities.

An announcement by President Akufo-Addo on Sunday indicated that the case count was 1, 139 as of Friday, November 6, 2020.

320 persons have also succumbed to the virus in Ghana.

“In recent weeks, however, we have observed a gradual change in the trajectory of the virus, with an increase in active cases from the 398 cases recorded three weeks ago, to 1,139 active cases, as at Friday, 6th November 2020. The total number of deaths now stands at 320, a great majority of them, still, with underlying illnesses, such as hypertension, diabetes, chronic liver disease and asthma”, the President said.

Additionally, the number of daily infections has risen from an average of 25 new cases per day then, to an average of 130 new cases per day in the course of the last two weeks.

In the Greater Accra region, except for two districts, all districts have reported cases.

An analysis of the active case data suggests that the Greater Accra Region accounts for 75%, with Ashanti, Bono, Eastern and Western being responsible for 16% of active cases.

The remaining 11 Regions make up 4% of the cases, with arrivals at Kotoka International Airport responsible for the other 5%.

The President who lamented the rise in the number of infections also indicated the government intends enhancing the measures of tracing, testing and treatment to arrest the new threat of rising Coronavirus infections in the country.

The government is planning to limit the spread of the virus by easing public gatherings, enhancing public education and information, and providing relief and support to individuals, families and businesses.

In a bid to enhance public education, the President said he had instructed the release of additional logistics, including vehicles, to the Ghana Health Service in order to help “beef up contact tracing, and the supervision and monitoring of asymptomatic cases being managed from home.”

The President said the government will also employ “the use of technology to augment our contact tracing efforts, as well as the supervision and monitoring of home care cases.”