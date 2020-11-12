The Ghana Health Service (GHS) is to begin Phase B of the yellow fever Preventive Mass Vaccination Campaign (PMVC) to immunise the public against the disease in two districts of the Volta Region.

The one-week exercise is slated to start from November 12 to 18, 2020 in Akatsi North and Agotime-Ziope and would be carried out in 85 districts in 14 regions throughout the country.

Mr Anthony Mawuli Pani, Volta Regional Coordinator, Expanded Programme of Immunisation (EPI) disclosing this at a media briefing in Ho said 42,683 and 36,721 people were expected to be immunised in Akatsi North and Agotime-Ziope, respectively.

He said the objective of the exercise was to increase the population immunity against the disease and to protect susceptible older age groups in selected high risk areas.

He said according to the World Health Organisation the vaccine was for a lifetime and would be administered to persons between 10 and 60 years, disclosing that an estimated number of 200,000 cases of yellow fever and 30,000 deaths annually worldwide had been recorded.

Mr Pani said 85 percent of people, who suffered from the disease might be asymptomatic, while 15 percent severely affected with fatality up to 50 percent, therefore “vaccination is the main stay.”

The Coordinator noted that the vaccination was not a specific treatment but rather to manage conditions of the disease for a better recovery.

Mr Pani said pregnant women would not be dosed during the exercise because the vaccine could lead to a defect in the child.

Madam Patricia Mawufemor Baku, Regional Health Promotion Officer, called on the public to avail themselves to be vaccinated and offered maximum support to the authorities undertaking the exercise to achieve the desired objective.

She said all COVID-19 preventive protocols would be strictly observed for the safety of the public and the health staff, urging the public to continue to abide by all the necessary protocols so that “together we can end this pandemic.”