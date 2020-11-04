The GNPC Foundation says it is spending $4 million in four Ghanaian universities over four years and also training 4,000 youth to serve as the next Ghanaian generation of extractive and petrochemical workers.

The Executive Director of the GNPC Foundation, Dr. Dominic Eduah, who disclosed this in Takoradi at the premiere of the Foundation’s documentary to chronicle its achievement said technology continues to define the extractive sector employment, hence the training is focusing on science, technology and research.

“As technology continues to define the extractive sector and shape the industry, it has become imperative, now more than ever, to continue to support standardized training for Ghanaians. As a Foundation, we take a more holistic approach to shore up skills development and this has informed the rolling out of several interventions to ensure Ghana raises the human capacity needs of the oil and gas industry. The Foundation has offered over 4,000 scholarships for undergraduate and post-graduate studies in Ghanaian tertiary institutions and committed some USD4 million over a period of four (4) years for the establishment of Professorial Chairs in four (4) Ghanaian public universities – University of Ghana, KNUST, UCC and UMaT – to support research and human capacity development in Ghana’s mining, oil and gas sector.”

Dr. Dominic Eduah also said the GNPC Foundation is committed to community and human development as it has the goal of positively impacting the lives of 10 million Ghanaians in the next 5 years.

“This agenda is manifested across the entire country with signature projects in the provision of potable water through the construction of borehole facilities; educational infrastructure such as fully furnished classroom blocks and laboratories; sanitary facilities in communities, schools and markets; sports and Recreational infrastructure with the development of several community pitches into standard Astroturf facilities across Ghana and for our youth”.

Dr. Eduah added that the GNPC Foundation has also received approval this month to pay 400 masters providing vocational skills training for some youth across the Western Region in partnership with Aseda Foundation.

Chairman of the Public Interest and Accountability Committee, PIAC, Noble Wadzah, while appreciating the Foundation’s projects said the PIAC is not against the GNPC Foundation’s corporate social responsibility but want judicious use of Ghana’s Petroleum revenues as well as GNPC not losing track of its core mandate.

The Deputy Western Regional Minister, Gifty Eugenia Kusi who also sat through the premiere of the GNPC Foundation documentary on its achievements praised the foundation for not only contributing to the development programme of government in the Western Region but extending to the rest of the country.

The Foundation’s documentary premiere in Takoradi was attended by various identifiable groups including chiefs, local assembly officials, members of parliament, businesses, public and private institutions, students and the general public.