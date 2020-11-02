An independent presidential candidate, Alfred Kwame Asiedu Walker says he will create an all-inclusive government when he is voted into power.

Speaking on Ghana Television’s (GTV), he reiterated that his vision for Ghana is not party centred, hence he will work with members of parliament from both NDC and NPP as well as other political parties who are Ghana centred.

According to him, MP’s under his tenure will be situated in their respective regions so the people who voted them into power can have complete access to them.

“Each MP will have a bungalow which will be properly maintained by maintenance officers who will be employed by the government in the various regions,” he said.

Walker further stressed that Ghana needs a leader who is poised for development, therefore, he is ready to take the country to the stage where it can generate money and create its own assets.

“Ghana cannot borrow to develop, Ghanaian ownership should be our focus” he stated. Walker added his government will allow young people to participate in the development making process to create equal opportunities for all.

He indicated that contracts in Ghana are mostly given to party loyalist who does not get the job done, therefore Ghana cannot fight corruption when party loyalist is appointed for the contract. In his incumbency, government contracts will be given to individuals who can decently do the job.

“Ghana needs an Independent movement to alleviate its people from the frustration the two predominant parties are causing. Ghana needs a change, and we will make history come December 7th 2020.”

Alfred Asiedu Walker and his running mate Joseph Osie Yeboah are keen on bringing onboard realistic ideas and pragmatic solutions that will change the existing narrative of the country.

He is the only Independent candidate in this year’s Presidential election. In 2016 Walker contested to become a presidential candidate but could not make it after he was disqualified by the Electoral Commission of Ghana.