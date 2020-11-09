Paris-based gospel musician Mireille Lasme, who recently released the song titled ‘Baba God’ has expressed her undying love for Ghana.

In tandem with this, she has expressed her willingness to do a collaboration with Ghanaian artistes so as to help expand her scope of ministry through music as long as the goal remains to save souls.

“This is not to flatter you but I love Ghana, the Ghanaian people are sincere, have integrity and I love the way they serve God,,” she said.

She told Franky 5 on Hitz FM’s ‘This is Gospel’ in Ghana that she would love to work with Ghanaian artistes who share in her vision.

“I love Ghana so much and I appreciate the good work the gospel musicians are doing there. I would love to do some work with great artists such as Joe Mettle and Diana Hamilton,” she told Franky 5.

A few weeks ago, Mireille released ‘Baba God’, a gospel song done in an Afrobeat vein and offers adoration to God for his loving-kindness and tender mercies to humankind. The song is her testimony that trial is a blessing.

“God is not a father that is far away but He is with you in trials and in your celebration time,” she said.

The danceable piece of music, done in key A Minor, also evinces Mireille’s exceptional vocal prowess, one that keeps the listeners enamoured of her exceptional musical talent.

Mother of three (3) children, senior executive in an investment bank and wife to the anointed man of God Pastor André Lasme, Prophetess Mireille Lasme is currently preparing a new opus – new songs featuring African rhythms inspired by her recent crusade in Nigeria.

‘Baba God’ speaks to our Christian walk, its highs and lows but above all our guaranteed triumphs with Jesus.

Mireille is not into gospel music for financial gains. She is using the medium to propagate the gospel to people across the world.

“Gospel is not a song, it means good news. I don’t sing for money, I don’t sing to be famous but to bring people to the presence of God,” she further noted.

The song can be accessed on Aftown, YouTube and all other online streaming platforms.

‘Baba God’ is also available on the ringtones of telecommunication companies. For MTN users, enter the caller ID 99411696 Baba Mireille Lasme and send to 1335. Vodafone users can access it by sending 60111637 Baba Mireille Lasme to 585.

Listen to ‘Baba God’ by Mireille Lasme in the link below: