The Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia has asked the people of the Oti Region to consider the many achievements of the NPP under four years and vote massively for Nana Akufo Addo and the party.

Dr. Bawumia said the massive developments in the Oti Region since its creation is a clear example of the NPP’s commitment to improve the lives of the people of Oti.

Contrasting the decades of neglect and under-development under the leadership of NDC MPs and governments to the current situation, Vice President Bawumia challenged the people of the region to reject the oft-repeated lie that the NPP does not care about them.

“Forget the propaganda. Judge us on what we have done and continue to do,” Vice President Bawumia stated at a durbar of the Chiefs and people of Santrokofi, Akpafu, Lolobi and Likpe (SALL) at Likpe Mate on Wednesday, November 4, 2020 at the start of a two-day tour of the Oti Region.

“We are a party that keeps its word. We promised you a new region, and we have delivered. The people of SALL have consistently asked for a new district, and I am reliably informed that the Instrument for the creation of the proposed Guan District will mature in a few days, and your heart’s desire will be met,” Dr Bawumia said.

Speaking on behalf of the Paramount chiefs of Santrokofi, Akpafu and Lolobi, Nana Soglo Aloh IV, Paramount Chief of Likpe expressed the appreciation of his people for the listening ear government has given to their concerns over the past four years and pledged the support and commitment of the people of SALL to national development.

“I recall when we petitioned the President for a new region, and the warm reception we received. I also remember the many developments taking place in our land. We appreciate the efforts of the NPP to make our lives better and sincerely hope this gratitude will be expressed in votes come December 7,” Nana Aloh stated.