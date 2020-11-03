Former President John Dramani Mahama has appealed to Ghanaians to give him a second chance to enable him to prove that he can be a better leader.

The flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in an interview on Starr FM on Tuesday, November 3, 2020, said “I believe that after the experience of having been President before, I will make a better President the next time. Some issues come better to you when you step back and observe from afar for some time.”

Mr. Mahama outlined some of the wrongs he intends to correct when given a second shot at the Presidency.

“One of the regrets I have is that in my time in office, I did not speak directly to the people to make them understand what I was doing. And so the vacuum was filled with a lot of propaganda from the opposition. It allowed them to make a lot of accusations that did not really exist. If I have another opportunity, I will speak more directly to the people.”

“Mostly Presidents get Ministers to speak to the people on their behalf, but I think that it will be advisable for me to engage with the people eyeball to eyeball and explain the policies and engage them. I plan on engaging with people more regularly than I did. I did it once a year in some kind of meet the press, but the next time, I will painstakingly go on tours to engage the people,” he added.

He pointed out that his administrative’s Youth Enterprise Support (YES) initiative could have done better than it did if more capital had been pumped into it, something he says will be corrected should he be re-elected.

“We were focused on building on putting in social-economic infrastructure. It had deteriorated to such a terrible level. The roads were poor, going round the country there was a lack of schools. So we decided to focus on that, we built schools, hospitals, etc. Yes, we will continue with the social-economic infrastructure, but this time we are also looking at equipping the youth with skills to prepare them for the world of work.”

“We did a program with the Youth Enterprise Support Initiative, we put GHS10 million I think we should have invested a GHS100 million. Even with the GHS10 million, the number of start-ups we had is still doing well, so I think this is something we should upscale when we return to government,” he indicated.

Vote for me again to correct the wrongs of my previous government – Mahama to Ghanaians

This is not the first time the President is making such appeal.

He made a similar on September 2020.

He admitted that though he worked hard to improve the livelihood of the citizenry, there were steps he wrongly took during his first term in office.

Speaking with the Chiefs and people of Ullo in the Upper West Region, John Dramani Mahama promised that a new NDC administration will be much better than the previous one.