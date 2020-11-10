Former Member of Parliament for Fomena, Andrew Amoako Asiamah says he is not worried about the Speaker of Parliament’s decision to declare his seat vacant.

Speaker of Parliament, Mike Aaron Ocquaye on Saturday ruled that the Fomena seat has been declared vacant following the incumbent MP’s decision to contest as an independent candidate.

There have been mixed reactions from Ghanaians, on the legality of the decision, following the Speaker’s announcement.

Andrew Amoako Asiamah told Citi News he is unperturbed by the Speaker’s decision, adding that he will confer with other legal practitioners on the next line of action after the general elections.

“For now, I am focusing on the campaign. Let me cross this hurdle. After crossing this hurdle, we will see what to do. I do not want to distract myself. My focus is to get the campaign done. Once it is done, we will see what we will do. I will consider it together with other brains.”

Andrew Amoako Asiam filed as an independent candidate in the December polls, after losing in the party’s primaries held in June 2020.

On October 13th, 2020, the NPP wrote to the Speaker of Parliament to trigger the provisions of Article 97(1)g for the seat in the House to be declared vacant.

In response, the Speaker, on Saturday, November 7, 2020, ruled that the Fomena seat had become vacant in line with article 97 (1) of the 1992 Constitution.