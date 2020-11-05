The President, Nana Akufo-Addo is impressing on the chiefs and people of Fomena in the Ashanti Region to persuade their Member of Parliament, Andrew Amoako Asiamah to rescind his decision to contest as an independent candidate in the upcoming general elections.

He said Mr. Amoako Asiamah’s decision, if not rescinded, could deprive the people of Fomena of development.

Akufo-Addo, who is on a tour of the Ashanti Region told the chiefs of Adansi Traditional Area that he will primarily work with members of his party if he is reelected as president hence it will be in the best interest of the people of Fomena if Mr. Amoako Asiamah goes back on his decision to contest the parliamentary election as an independent candidate.

“You need to speak to him. The decision will not help him. It will also not help you. He will not profit from it and it will not be profitable to me, because I am an NPP member, and I work with NPP people. In future, by the grace of God when I still have the power, it is NPP people I will govern this country with,” he said.

The president said he will ensure that Mr. Amoako Asiamah is comfortable in his next government should he change his mind.

“If there is a problem, and he cannot be an MP, I appeal to him, he should put it behind him and let’s focus on the party. After the elections, whatever we need to do for him to be comfortable, I assure him, I will do it,” Akufo-Addo said.

The President said, it is not too late for the Fomena MP to rescind his decision.

The MP withdrew from the NPP’s primaries citing machinations to get him out.

The President says he cannot understand why he has refused to withdraw his bid after several attempts by the party leadership to stop him.

Andrew Amoako Asiamah lost in the party’s primaries held in June 2020, being unhappy with the decision, he filed as an independent candidate in the December polls.

The party has since written to the Speaker of Parliament asking that the seat be declared vacant till a replacement is found after the December polls.

The NPP also said its members who decided to file nomination forms as independent parliamentary candidates automatically forfeited their membership of the party.