Beginning today, 6th November 2020, Indians can start sending money to friends and loved ones using the social media platform WhatsApp.

This was announced by the social media giant via a tweet today.

In the tweet, it stated that “starting today, people across India will be able to send money through WhatsApp. This secure payments experience makes transferring money just as easy as sending a message.”

According to Techcrunch, India has over 400 million WhatsApp users.

Brazil became the first country to use WhatsApp’s money system through Facebook Pay.

WhatsApp’s users are supposed to link their account to a Visa or Mastercard credit or debit card. Among the local partners are Banco do Brasil, Nubank and Sicredi.

WhatsApp was founded in 2009 by Brian Acton and Jan Koum after quitting their jobs at Yahoo! Facebook later bought it from the duo in 2014 for $19 billion.