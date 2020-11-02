The New Patriotic Party (NPP) has ridiculed opposition leader, John Dramani Mahama over what they say is his impending defeat in the December 7, 2020, general elections.

According to the NPP, it will only be prudent for electorates to reject the National Democratic Congress (NDC) flagbearer because he has absolutely no message to the citizenry.

At a press conference in Accra on Monday, November 2, 2020, chairperson of Parliament’s Defence Committee, Seth Acheampong maintained that a rejection of Mr. Mahama in the polls will be in the best interest of the country since the NPP has shown enough to prove its stellar performance to the benefit of the citizenry.

“John Mahama has been using his campaign platforms not so much to rally support for his message as he has no message but increasingly, he is sounding more and more like a candidate who has accepted defeat. His message for change is not trusted by the public and it is because the people know better, and they know the difference between Akufo-Addo and John Mahama”, he added.

He further noted that “the Ghanaian electorate must give John Mahama a clear, decisive, and incontestable defeat just like he received in the 2016 general elections. We [Ghanaian electorate] must do better and make sure that he will have no excuse to attempt to cause trouble after the December 7 elections. Let us shut him up with the power of the thumb.”

Additionally, Mr. Acheampong condemned John Mahama for accusing the Akufo-Addo government of resourcing pro-vigilante groups.

John Mahama during his Greater Accra tour last week alleged that the government is interested in equipping pro-NPP vigilante groups to detriment of state security agencies.

But responding to the allegation Seth Acheampong said such comments must be ignored since they undermine the security agencies.

“The comments by former President Mahama and the attempts by the NDC to politicize the nation’s security forces is irresponsible. His statements are totally false and unfounded, and he ought to be ashamed of himself. His negative campaign against President Akufo-Addo and the NPP is not getting him anywhere and it is because Ghanaians know better and feel better.”