The flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Mahama has promised to build a technical vocational school for the Dome Kwabenya constituency in the Greater Accra Region if he wins the December 7, 2020 polls.

Mr. Mahama made this known during his campaign tour of the Region.

Already, the opposition leader has disclosed that he will establish a centre in every district to enable school dropouts to acquire some skills in attaining jobs when elected.

“The youth who have completed school and are looking for formal jobs are a lot, but the country needs more artisans. So we are going to build a technical and vocational school in Dome Kwabenya”, he said.

Mr. Mahama while on his tour of the Region, visited Ada, Sege, Shai Osudoku, Ningo Prampram, Kpone Katamanso, Ashaiman, Tema East, Tema Central, and Tema West.

He also visited Krowor, Ledzokuku, La Dadekotopon, Korley Klottey, Madina, Adenta and Ayawaso West Wuogon.

TVET education is key to Ghana’s transformation – Mahama

Mr. Mahama has in the past said he will build on the strides his administration made towards revamping and repositioning Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET).

The former president said he will move to rebrand TVET and make it more attractive to students.

“It is my intention, in the future government that I will head, to rebrand TVET into an alternative of first choice rather than the wretched path that students are compelled to take when all other doors are closed to them,” President Mahama noted.

Mr. Mahama said his administration will continue to clear the pathway toward technical and vocational education training from the basic level through the secondary to the tertiary level, adding “I daresay that we need our brightest and best to take the path of technical education if we are to transform this country.”