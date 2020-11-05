The Minority Leader, Haruna Iddrisu has urged the Speaker of Parliament to cite the Chairperson of the Electoral Commission, Jean Mensa for contempt of Parliament.

According to him, the failure of the Jean Mensa to appear before the House to brief members on the Commission’s state of preparedness for the 2020 polls is profoundly disappointing.

The Tamale South MP made these remarks during a special sitting with state institutions on matters relating to the 2020 polls on Thursday, November 5, 2020.

“I should express my profound disappointment in the inability of the Chairperson of the Electoral Commission or any of her deputies or any other member or management of our electoral process from not participating in this exercise that we are duly notified that she will be here. She must give reasons to Mr. Speaker why she should not be cited for contempt.”

Meeting with EC leadership rescheduled

Meanwhile, the Majority Leader, Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu says officials of the Electoral Commission have been re-scheduled to be in Parliament on Saturday due to the engagements of the commission today.

“Unfortunately, even though we have indicated that they are to be invited, the letter of invitation was not sent on time. They told us that it came very late. I kept banging at their doors that they should at least put an appearance. The Chairperson called to ask if she could come tomorrow but tomorrow is Farmer’s day and many of us will be away from the chamber. So I gave an indication that they should come on Saturday.”

Officials of the Electoral Commission (EC) were scheduled to appear before Parliament today, Thursday, November 5, 2020.

The meeting, which was expected to take place in the chamber, was in response to a request from members to ascertain the level of the electoral management body’s preparedness ahead of the 2020 polls.

The National Security Minister and other security heads were also expected to be present at the sitting to brief members on preparations for the polls.