Ghanaian music producer, King of Accra has released a nineteen-track album titled ‘Adulthood’.

King of Accra who is known to have produced songs like ‘The Game’, ‘Daabi’, You Already Know’ for Sarkodie, is on the journey of introducing to the world his entire make-up in music.

Produced by himself, the album features artistes like Nathan Quao, Magnom, Nenesenor and Keddi Gh.

‘Adulthood’ by King of Accra is available on Spotify, Apple Music and other online streaming websites.

Cool people like i told you guys, my album my 1st Child, is out and i am happy to let you hear it.

PLS RT for me oooo.

❤❤❤ APPLE MUSIC : https://t.co/kf4RjA4tu8 KOA ON SPOTIFY: https://t.co/J3A6plhaiW pic.twitter.com/rD6dEnaKtQ — King of Accra (@kingofaccra) November 11, 2020

King of Accra picked up his production skills in high school, but began to actively produce music in 2006, two years after which he produced his first hit song for Sarkodie titled ‘Daabi.’

He has since worked with the likes of Edem, Trigmatic, Raquel, Guru, Magnom, Kwesi Arthur, Paq on the Beat, Fortune Dane, Nathan Quao, as well as musicians of Nigerian descent such as Big Klef.

When it comes to collaborations, King of Accra has engaged in many of them, including having teamed up with Canadian-born Ghanaian artist Vic Ns.

Stream my new Album via Apple Music https://t.co/kf4RjA4tu8 pic.twitter.com/dbaHqNl9zY — King of Accra (@kingofaccra) November 11, 2020

He has a portal, where Ghanaian musicians can log on and access great beats, which he has produced.

The website kingofaccra.com is a portal for musicians who are already established and upcoming to get the beats they need for music creation, for multiple genres which include, afrobeat, dancehall, hip-hop, Trap Hip-hop beats, highlife, contemporary highlife, reggae and R&B.