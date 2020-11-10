Member of Parliament for Karaga, Alhassan Dandaawa is demanding urgent action from the police over alleged attacks on National Democratic Congress (NDC) supporters by persons suspected to be members of the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

He says armed men associated with the NPP have attacked his supporters without any response from the security agencies.

In a Citi News interview, the incumbent MP who is receiving stiff competition from Deputy Minister for Energy, Mohammed Amin Adam said the NDC may be forced to retaliate if the police do not act.

“What is happening in Karaga currently is very sad. The NPP has been attacking innocent NDC sympathizers because they have access to weapons. And if this thing should continue, I don’t think it will create a good name. They are attacking us, and we are relying on the police and if at the pint we realize the police cannot defend us, we will defend ourselves.”

Alhassan Dandaawa expressed shock at the recent happenings while lamenting the injuries sustained by members of his campaign team as a result of the alleged incessant attacks.

He also accused the police of doing too little to arrest the situation.

“As we speak, about three of my party supporters are seriously injured. My worry is that, in the full glare of the police, the NPP supporters are holding the rifles and weapons but the police cannot make a single arrest. This is very unfortunate. This has never happened here”, he complained.