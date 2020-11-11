The Northern Regional Police Command has arrested one person in connection with the clash that ensued between supporters of the New Patriotic Party and National Democratic Congress at Karaga on Tuesday, November 10, 2020.

According to police, the clash began when some supporters of the NDC were on their way to a rally in a nearby community called Sung.

The incident led to at least six persons sustaining machete wounds.

Currently, some victims are being treated at the Karaga hospital.

The Northern Regional Police Crime Officer, Superintendent Bernard Baba in a Citi News interview said security personnel have been deployed to maintain order.

“As we speak, we have our men on the ground including our investigative machinery and also maintaining law and order at Karaga. The Regional Police Command has also directed that there should be police presence within Karaga so that the perpetrators of those heinous crimes, the attacks and the vandalism and the suspects involved in all cases are brought to book.”

“I can assure that, all the culprits will be arrested and dealt with. Already one suspect has been arrested and others are also being pursued, and they will be treated as criminal issues and this shouldn’t be an issue of worry.”

The NPP and NDC members in the constituency are blaming each other for the chaos.

Amin Adam demands arrest of NDC MP over violence

The New Patriotic Party’s parliamentary candidate for Karaga, Dr. Mohammed Amin Adam has earlier demanded the immediate arrest of the incumbent MP for the constituency, Alhassan Dandaawa.

He accused the NDC MP of allegedly instigating the recent clashes.

Dr. Amin Adam who doubles as the Deputy Minister for Energy alleged that the Incumbent MP “sent the group there to cause that mayhem and now he has run to the media. I took the media to the Karaga Hospital to see the wounded people there. We all have to contribute to bringing lasting peace in the area because the man is losing his seat and all that is left for him is to cause violence in the area in order to deter people from coming out to vote.”

“We will not allow that, and I am calling on the security agencies to act expeditiously. The man must be arrested as well as his supporters,” he insisted.

Call NPP supporters attacking NDC members to order – Karaga MP to police

The MP for Karaga, Alhassan Dandaawa also demanded urgent action from the police over alleged attacks on National Democratic Congress supporters by persons suspected to be members of the New Patriotic Party.

He said armed men associated with the NPP attacked his supporters without any response from the security agencies.

In a Citi News interview, the incumbent MP who is receiving stiff competition from Mohammed Amin Adam said the NDC may be forced to retaliate if the police do not act.

“What is happening in Karaga currently is very sad. The NPP has been attacking innocent NDC sympathizers because they have access to weapons. And if this thing should continue, I don’t think it will create a good name. They are attacking us, and we are relying on the police and if at the pint we realize the police cannot defend us, we will defend ourselves.”