The National Security Ministry and the National Elections Security Taskforce have assured political parties of fairness during the 2020 general elections.

According to the Ministry, all the necessary arrangements have been made to ensure violence-free polls.

These were made known in a statement by the ministry after a meeting with the opposition National Democratic Congress NDC where other election security arrangements were discussed.

According to the statement signed by the Minister for Information, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, such engagements will be extended to other political parties.

In addition, all security officers deployed for the elections will wear tags for easy identification.

Below is the full statement:

The National Security Ministry held a meeting in Accra on Tuesday, October 27, 2020 with a delegation from the National Democratic Congress, upon a request by the latter.

The meeting discussed a number of issues including;

a. Preparations by the National Election Security Task Force for the pending Presidential and Parliamentary elections.

b. Recent criminal activities by some groups along the country’s eastern corridor, and implications for peace and security of Ghana; On security arrangements for the Presidential and Parliamentary elections, the meeting was briefed on the preparations by the National Elections Security Task Force.

The meeting underscored the fact that all officers of security agencies will wear identification tags.

Additionally, a proper register of security officers will be kept for ease of reference.

All political parties will be engaged by the elections’ security task force to ensure their cooperation and compliance with security arrangements for the election.

Officials of the Ministry also provided an overview of security threats posed by some groups along the country’s eastern corridor.

In the ensuing discussions, the NDC delegation – while fully supportive of the need to defend and preserve Ghana’s sovereignty and territorial integrity – shared its own perspectives and concerns about recent developments in the Volta region.

The meeting emphasized the need for transparency and continuing dialogue to build trust even as broader national security concerns are addressed.

The Minister assured the meeting of the Government’s commitment to maintaining a conducive atmosphere for free and fair elections.

Follow-up meetings will be held and extended to other political parties.