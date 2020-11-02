The Minority Leader in Parliament, Haruna Iddrisu is confident that the National Democratic Congress (NDC), will form the majority in Eight Parliament of the Fourth Republic regardless of the presidential election results.

According to him, the NDC lost about 55 seats in the 2016 elections adding that they are trying their possible best to win back the seats in question.

Speaking to Duke Mensah Opoku on The Chamber on Citi TV, the Tamale South legislator stated that: “NDC will be the majority in Parliament. We have targeted 36-46 seats if elections are held today. We lost about 55 seats which we are trying to win as much of it back.”

“I am profoundly optimistic that the 2020 elections will only yield and produce one outcome, an irresistible conclusion that John Dramani Mahama will return to office for a second term as president. But I know that he will inherit a fragile, fractured economy, and he would have to manage that difficulty and therefore he would need the understanding and cooperation of the Ghanaian people to rebuild the economy.”

Brief statistics

Before the 2016 election, the National Democratic Congress constituted the majority in Parliament with 148 seats out of the 275 total seats in Parliament.

However, in a massive turnaround, the NPP won majority of the seats in the 2016 general elections winning 169 while NDC managed with 106 seats.