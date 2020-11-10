The National Democratic Congress’ (NDC) parliamentary candidate for Madina, Francis Xavier Sosu has promised to establish a career guidance center in each electoral area within the constituency if elected as the people’s representative.

He said the move forms part of efforts to address the challenge of unemployment in the constituency.

Speaking on Point of View on Monday, the human rights lawyer said the incumbent Member of Parliament, Mohammed Abubakar Bonniface Saddick of the NPP, has failed to undertake projects that touch directly on the human capital of the constituents.

He said while ensuring more physical development takes place in Madina, he will ensure that the teeming unemployed youth in the constituency are taken care of by being supported to get sustainable formal or informal jobs.

“I realize that not much attention has been given to human development. At the MP’s level, there is not one single project aimed at either creating job opportunities for people or at least giving people career guidance into what to do. So I propose to establish career guiding centres in all the 15 electoral areas in Madina. These career centres are going to be employment agencies in which people who are eligible for formal jobs can actually apply for free. We have people there who can match them to jobs and there is another group who may want to go into the informal space,” he said.

Francis Sosu further indicated that he will ensure the development of football parks in each electoral area in the Madina constituency as a way of improving the human capacity of sports-oriented residents.

“In developing human capital I realize sports is also a key factor in Madina. In Madina, a lot of our young people love to play soccer. So I propose to identify one park in each of the electoral areas and develop that park and make sure our boys play in comfort and development.”

This is the first time Francis Xavier Sosu is contesting as parliamentary candidate for the Madina constituency.

The Madina constituency had been occupied by the NDC’s Alhaji Amadu Bukari Sorogho since 2004.

Amadu Sorogho, however, lost his re-election bid in 2016.

The NPP’s Abubakar Saddique Boniface won the seat in 2016 by a margin of over 8,000 votes.