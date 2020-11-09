The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the National Health Insurance Authority (NHIA), Dr. Lydia Dzane-Selby, says 23.1 million Ghanaians have subscribed to the Scheme across the country.

Dr. Dzane-Selby says out of the 23.1 million, over 12 million are active subscribers.

Speaking to journalists as part of the NHIS week celebration, which began on Monday, November 11th, 2020, Dr. Lydia Dzane-Selby said the NHIS is in a stronger position than it was a few years ago.

“The NHIS is strong now, it’s in a better position to serve Ghanaians. The days where you have to wait for 30 days before your membership card is activated is over. Now, immediately you register, you can begin to use your card.’’

The NHIA, as part of efforts to encourage Ghanaians to sign up to the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS), has begun a week-long celebration to sensitize Ghanaians on the NHIS and its attended benefits.

‘’We want all Ghanaians to get on board. This government is changing the face of the NHIS and you must come on board’.’

Activities lined up for the week celebration include a float through some principal streets of Accra to create awareness about the NHIS.

It will also include massive registration of new members as well as the renewal of memberships.

Dr. Lydia Dzane-Selby added that ‘’ Ghanaians should take advantage of this membership drive and register because the NHIS will soon be linked to your Ghana Card where access to health care will be much easier’’.