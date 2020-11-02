The Interior Ministry has indicated that though this year’s National Farmers’ Day will be observed on Friday, November 6, 2020, it will not be a Public Holiday.

A statement signed by the Minister of Interior, Ambrose Dery indicated that December 4, 2020, the original date for observing Famers’ Day “Remains a Statutory Public Holiday and would be observed as such throughout the country.”

Below is the full statement;

The general public is hereby informed that Friday, 6th November 2020 is not a Public Holiday even though the National Farmers’ Day will be observed on that day.

However, Friday, 4th December 2020, which marks Farmers Day, remains a Statutory Public Holiday and would be observed as such throughout the country.

Signed

Ambrose Dery

Minister for Interior