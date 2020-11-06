The Ashanti Advertising Committee of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) has intensified the campaign of the party as the region prepares for a massive victory for the NPP flagbearer Nana Akufo-Addo and all parliamentary candidates of the party come December 7, 2020.

The Chairman of the Committee, Boateng Gyenfi, has launched a customized ‘Town-Based Billboard Project’ in the Ashanti Region as part of its mandate to provide exclusive advertising strategy to market the visions of President Nana Addo Danquah Akuffo Addo and the Party’s Parliamentary Candidates in their respective constituencies.

The idea to customize Billboards for Towns and Constituencies in the Region has become necessary due to the impact of the Governments Projects in the various Constituencies and the Regions Big Agenda to secure all 47 parliamentary seats for the New Patriotic Party.

Major routes leading to the Ashanti Regional capital and major constituencies in the Greater Kumasi enclave have seen a boost in branding from NPP flags, street buntings, huge billboards projecting the NPP’s Presidential Candidate and signages of Parliamentary Candidates.

The Committee earlier in the Week launched the ‘1 Good Term Deserves Another’ Jingle.

An endorsement jingle which features the former President of the Musicians Union of Ghana and a co-convenor for the Aspirants Unite for Victory, Bice Osei Kuffour popularly known as Obour.

The endorsement jingle talks about the major policies and achievements of the NPP government for the past three and a half years.

In a short interview with Boateng Genfi, the Chairman of the Ashanti Regional Advertising committee, he opined the need to leverage on the impact of the new media in our day to day lives and how the party can use that to its advantage.

“Our aim is to use all available mediums to propagate the good works of the NPP and Nana Addo led government and tell Ghanaians why he deserves four More Years. There is the need to consolidate our gains by collectively protecting our progress in transforming Ghana”, Mr Boateng Gyenfi stated.