The Member of Parliament for Bongo Central, Edward Bawa is accusing the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) of inciting some members of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the constituency to defect.

It will be recalled that in October 2020 some NDC supporters in the Lungo community defected to join the NPP.

But Edward Bawa who described the situation as unfortunate indicated that the NPP’s parliamentary candidate, Peter Ayinbisa masterminded the act.

Addressing a campaign rally at Lungo, Edward Bawa accused the NPP’s parliamentary candidate who doubles as the District Chief Executive for the area, Peter Ayinbisa, of inciting community members of Lungo against each other.

He appealed to constituents to vote massively for the NDC on December 7, adding that, the Bongo constituency will only get its fair share of the national cake under the able leadership of John Mahama and Edward Bawa.

“Our NPP brothers came here to insult my person, my family and my kinsmen from Lungo but I have forgiven their sins because it was not worth it to use such a platform to talk about them. We should be talking about addressing youth unemployment, skills training for the youth and women empowerment and not the NPP.”

“And if you look at the manifesto of the NDC and John Mahama, the various deliverables in it, granted that, we are voted in power on December 7 and sworn in on January 7, 2021, we are going to ensure that, the Bongo constituency and Lungo get their fair share of the national cake”.

“The brothers of us (NDC) who came here and pretended they were defecting, nobody should fight them because they do not know what they are doing. And so, on that basis, we should pray for them so that, the grace of God will touch their hearts, and they will know that, just like the scripture, they are the lost sons and when they are coming back, we will embrace them with both hands knowing very well that, the NPP is too small to divide the community of Lungo”.