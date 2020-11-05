OCP Africa in collaboration with the Ministry of Food and Agriculture (MoFA) has organized a 4-day training program for 200 Agricultural Extension Agents (AEA’s) from MoFA and some Aggregators in the Bono East, Upper East, Upper West, North East, Ashanti, Oti and Eastern Regions.

This was done within the framework of the partnership agreement between OCP Africa and the Ministry of Food and Agriculture (MoFA), in September 2019.

The training was aimed at building capacities of the AEAs in line with OCP Africa’s 2020 Agribooster Campaign. The training provided participants with knowledge, tools, and skills on farmer dynamics, Good Agricultural Practices (GAP), farming as a business (Business skills), post-harvest operations, and marketing of harvested crops among others.

Commenting on the training program, Country Manager of OCP Africa Ghana, Samuel Oduro said: “aside from the provision of farm inputs in the agribooster program, we at OCP Africa believes the success of the program partly depends on building the knowledge base Agricultural Extension Agents (AEAs), who will transfer the knowledge gained to small-holder farmers.”

He added that OCPs women in agribooster program has also supported about 5000 women small-holder farmers cultivating maize and rice with 1,250 metric tons of improved fertilizers, land preparation services, and agricultural transformation equipment, with an expected yield of 5000 metric tons.

Ashanti Regional Director at MoFA, Rev John Manu said, “the dynamism in the agricultural landscape and the impact of COVID-19 on agriculture makes this training program very vital for Extension Agents and farmer Aggregators in the country.”

“Our partnership with OCP Africa has been very fruitful and beneficial and I believe the agricultural industry, especially small-holder farmers will be positively impacted in the midst of COVID-19,” he added.

The 2019 Agribooster Campaign trained 87 extension officers, 400 lead farmers, and 42,605 smallholder farmers on Good Agricultural Practices.

Additionally, 3,700 metric tonnes of NPK fertilizers were supplied to 14,800 smallholder farmers, cultivating a total of 37,000 acres.

Their yields increased from 1.8 metric tonnes per hectare to 2.6 metric tonnes per hectare, representing an increase of 44%.

OCP Africa, a subsidiary of OCP Group, aims to contribute to the development of integrated agricultural ecosystems in Africa.

It works hand in hand with farmers to help grow the agricultural potential of the African continent through solutions adapted to local conditions and to the needs of soils and crops.

In partnership with a network of partners, including governments, non-profit organizations, and companies, OCP Africa works continuously to put all the necessary conditions for the benefit of farmers.