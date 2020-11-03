The flagbearer of the opposition National Democratic Congress, John Mahama has said that the Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta must be asked to step aside or suspended over the damning report the Special Prosecutor released on the Agyapa Royalties agreement.

According to him, the President should have meted out the same sanction he handed over to the Chief Executive Officer of the Public Procurement Authority (PPA), Adjenim Boateng Adjei, to the Finance Minister.

“If such serious allegations are being made against an important person like the Finance Minister, one would have thought that he [President Akufo-Addo] will act evenly, in terms of the CHRAJ report which involved the PPA CEO and the OSP report on the Agyapa deal and the Finance Minister. And so he would have either asked the Finance Minister to step aside, suspend or sack him after receiving the report, but he has been quiet on that front.”

Speaking on Starr FM today, Tuesday, November 3, 2020, the former President said President Akufo-Addo is staying silent on the issue because of his relationship with the Finance Minister.

“If you want to act evenly then you have to give some punishment to the Finance Minister but that’s where nepotism kicks in because we all know the Finance Minister is his cousin, and so while he is able to act in the case of the PPA boss, his hands are tied in the case of the Finance Minister. Otherwise, with the kind of report the OSP has brought, it indicts the Finance Minister in a major way.”

Special Prosecutor shoots down Agyapa deal

The Special Prosecutor, Martin Amidu has raised red flags against the Agyapa Royalties deal.

In his corruption risk assessment release on Monday, November, 2020, Mr. Amidu argued that consultations over the deal were not comprehensive and innovat, ive enough.

He further disclosed that the selection and appointment of advisors for the agreement did not meet the “fundamentals of probity, transparency, and accountability.”

Amidu also accused the Finance Ministry of awarding the transaction advisors deal to “surrogates” of the Ministry.

He also said the laid down processes were sidestepped.

Although the Finance Minister rejected the Special Prosecutor’s claims, President Akufo-Addo directed Ofori-Atta to send the agreement back to Parliament.