First Deputy Speaker of Parliament, Joseph Osei-Owusu has insisted that Parliament conducted due diligence on the Agyapa Royalties deal when it was presented before the House.

According to him, the corruption risk assessment done by the Special Prosecutor, Martin Amidu does not provide any evidence that any law was breached and, as a result, it does not bring the work of Parliament on the deal into question.

Speaking in an exclusive interview with Citi News, the Bekwai MP added that the seventh parliament has done unprecedented work within its four-year period, as over 100 laws have been passed.

“I am waiting to see those criticizing the deal. Which [laws] did we breach? What did we overlook? They point to the Special Prosecutor’s report but what the Special Prosecutor did was a risk assessment; a potential that what we did could lead to corruption. He has no evidence that anything was corrupted and not as if anything was breached. What he is saying is that, if I look at the entire thing, there is risk or potential but that is what we call opinion,” he noted.

An analysis of the transaction by Special Prosecutor, Martin Amidu in a 64-paged report raised red flags over the deal and took a swipe at the Minister of Finance and other officials who contributed to processes that led to the approval by Parliament.