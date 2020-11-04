Three more persons have been arrested in connection with the recent incidents of violence recorded in the Odododiodoo constituency within the Greater Accra Region.

This brings to five, the total number of persons in police custody over the clashes.

Director of Police Criminal Investigation Department (CID), COP Ken Isaac Yeboah, who disclosed this at a media briefing today, Wednesday, November 4, 2020, also indicated that the five culprits are facing charges in court.

“Five persons have been arrested and taken to court. So the case is still at court”, he said.

Last week, the Accra Regional Police Command arrested two persons who were involved in the violence.

The two according to the police were part of those who were seen pelting stones and bottles in videos that went viral on social media.

It will be recalled that supporters of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and National Democratic Congress (NDC) on Sunday, October 25, 2020, clashed at Jamestown in the constituency.

15 persons were wounded following the attack in one of the Greater Accra Region’s known hotspots.

Supporters of the two parties were engaged in a bloody clash that left supporters of both parties injured.

The clash occurred in the course of a health walk by the NDC in the constituency.

There was a misunderstanding between a group of young men at an area known as Blue Gate which resulted in the throwing of stones and bottles.

Videos in circulation showed some persons in party colours throwing stones, bottles, and other projectiles on a street at each other.

62,794 security personnel to be deployed for election 2020

At the same press encounter, the Inspector-General of Police, James Oppong-Boanuh said a total of 62,794 security personnel will be deployed to provide security for the 2020 general elections.

He said they will comprise police officers, military officials, and personnel from the Ghana Immigration Service, Ghana Fire Service, Ghana Revenue Authority among others.

The IGP said: “62,794 security personnel from the Ghana Police Service, the Ghana Fire Service, the Ghana Prison Service, the Ghana Immigration Service, the Customs Division of the Ghana Revenue Authority, and the Ghana Armed Forces are being deployed for the elections.”

“All the personnel I have mentioned will be in their regular uniforms with the exception of officers from the Criminal Investigations Department of the Police Service and the Bureau of National Investigations who will remain invisible,” the IGP indicated.

He added that the Police will adopt a “four-tier approach to policing the ballots at all the 40,000 polling stations and 275 coalition centres.”

He further cautioned that the security personnel will not hesitate to apply “strict actions where the need arises.”