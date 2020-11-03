The Vice-Presidential Candidate of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Professor Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang, will today, November 3, 2020, begin a campaign tour of the Savannah Region.

Professor Opoku-Agyeman will begin the tour with community engagements with the chiefs and people of Kulmaasa and Kalba and later pay a courtesy call on the Tunawura and his elders.

She will engage a number of other traditional leaders, professional groups, traders, and other community stakeholders to ascertain the challenges and concerns of their respective communities.

She will also highlight key policies in the People’s Manifesto that seek to address their developmental and other socio-economic needs.

This was contained in a press statement from the NDC on Tuesday, November 3, 2020.

The NDC running mate is expected to visit the Sawla-Tuna-Kalba, Bawle-Bamboi, Damongo, and Daboya-Mankarigu constituencies as part of her tour of the region.