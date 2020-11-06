The President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has attributed the successes of the nation’s fight against the COVID-19 outbreak to the agricultural sector.

According to him, there has not been any shortage of food since the outbreak of the disease in the country.

“As a result of the resilient nature of Ghanaian agriculture, buoyed on by the fact that the sector has received strong support from the government over the last three years and ten months, we, in Ghana, faced no shortages in the food supply since the outbreak of the virus on our shores in March. Our country has since been able to stand on its own two feet, in spite of the obviously difficult times.”

“I express the appreciation of a grateful nation to farmers and fisherfolks across the country for achieving this historic feat.”

The president made this known in his message to farmers on the 36th National Farmers’ Day celebration on Friday, November 6, 2020.

Ghana’s current case count

Ghana recorded its first two cases of the novel disease on March 12, 2020. The nation has since recorded 48,788 cumulatively with 47,521 and 320.

A total of 543,316 tests has since been conducted.

Currently, the country has an active case count of 947.

Meanwhile, four regions of the 16 regions of the country have no active case.

The regions are the Upper West, North East, Savannah, Northern.

The Oti Region however has just a case.

The Greater Accra Region has the highest number of active cases.

The region currently has 629 cases followed by the Bono Region with 85 cases.

What is the Farmers Day about?

The Farmers Day in Ghana is celebrated on the first Friday of December each year to recognize the contributions of farmers and fishers in the country.

However, in election years, the celebration is moved to the first Friday in November.

The holiday is designed to pay respect to the importance of the farming and fishing industry in the socio-economic growth of the country.

It was instituted in 1985 by the then government after the industries showed a 30 percent growth in 1984.

