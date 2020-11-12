The salaga market is 75% complete says the New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) Parliamentary Candidate for the Odododiodoo constituency, Nii Lante Bannerman.

The Salaga Market has been in the news for having been abandoned, three years after structures there were demolished.

A groundbreaking ceremony had already been held by the previous Mahama-led government for refurbishment works to begin.

In an interview on the Point of View on Citi TV Wednesday, November 11, 2020, Mr. Bannerman said “the Salaga market had been in a bad state for a very long time. The NDC demolished it and left for 24 years. The people were on the street. The market people were relocated onto the street in 2016 and that has been the situation since then. The market had been left without development. It was when we came into power in 2018 that sod was cut for it.”

He indicated that the project was delayed by the COVID-19 pandemic, adding that, nevertheless, work is progressing steadily.

“The project was started in 2020. However, the COVID-19 delayed it a bit. We were able to start after the restrictions were lifted. But we are on track.”

NPP’s track record will bring us victory in Odododiodoo – Nii Lante Bannerman

Bannerman is optimistic about winning the December 2020 polls on account of his party’s performance in government.

According to him, the party has ensured significant development in the constituency, which he believes will influence residents to help retain the current administration and make him their representative in Parliament.

Mr. Bannerman on the Point of View said the NPP’s track record in the constituency will be the deciding factor in the December’s polls.

The Odododiodoo constituency is considered one of the flashpoints for the upcoming contest, particularly after a clash between the supporters of the NPP and those of the NDC last month.

The two leading contestants for the seat are the NDC’s Edwin Nii Lante Vanderpuye, who is the incumbent, and the NPP’s Nii Lante Bannerman.

The seat is considered a stronghold of the NDC, given that the NDC has won it the most number of times.