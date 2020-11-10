The Sunyani Technical University(STU) in the Bono Region has established a Cyber Security and Forensics laboratory to train people in Cybersecurity.

The laboratory was established with funding from the Royal Academy of Engineering, UK, AED Cyber Security Limited, and the Institute of Cyber Ghana.

Speaking at the opening of the laboratory, the Vice-Chancellor of the Sunyani Technical University, Ing. Professor Kwadwo Adinkrah-Appiah said, “The objective for the establishment of the Cyber Security and Forensics Laboratory at the Sunyani Technical University is to provide training to people, especially the youth, from industry, the security services the banking sector and entire corporate Ghana.”

Ing. Professor Adinkrah-Appiah also disclosed that “in recent times, issues of cybercrime, including theft, have been on the increase in Ghana. The Government of Ghana is determined to curb cybercrime and has, thereby, established a Cyber Security Centre in Accra to fight local and foreign cyber-related crimes such as money theft, identity theft, and money laundering.”

He disclosed that “the ICT industry in Ghana remains largely challenged with underdevelopment, especially in software development and repairs, software application and cybersecurity.”

Dean of Faculty of Applied Science and Technology and the Project Leader, Dr. Jones Lewis Arthur encouraged individuals and corporate bodies to take advantage to enrol for courses to be run by the facility.

“Other reports have identified Cyber Engineering Skill Gap as a major challenge confronting Ghana. A study conducted by the Ghana Institute of Cybersecurity and Information Assurance in 2018 that most cybersecurity certified individuals who have taken cybersecurity responsibilities in Ghana are unable to implement security controls at their workplace due to the absence of hands-on skills and proficiency.”

Assistant Project Manager, Security Engineering at Cyber Ghana, David Davor said, “As we commission this facility in Sunyani, we CyberGhana and our partners RAENGE, UK, and Lloyds Register Foundation, expect us to beat our chests in future and say that through our partnership with you, we have built our Silicon Valley in the region to raise giants in Information Technology in Ghana.”

He indicated that they are unable to extend their services to other Universities because of limited resources.