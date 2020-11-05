A security analyst, Adam Bona has entreated the police to render accounts on how well it has managed previous cases of election violence to better assure the public of security during the December 2020 general elections.

Addressing the press on Wednesday, November 4, 2020, the Inspector-General of Police (IGP), James Oppong-Boanuh, revealed that the security agencies have identified 6,178 flashpoints ahead of the 2020 general elections.

He said although the police see all polling stations as flashpoints, it will put in place special security measures at the identified areas to ensure that law and order is maintained.

The IGP also indicated that a total of 62,794 security personnel will be deployed to provide security for the 2020 general elections.

But Speaking on the Eyewitness News, Adam Bona said these are not enough assurances.

He added that the best way to gain the trust of the public is to provide answers on how it handled persons who tried to foment trouble in past elections.

”The police should let us know how they previously handled persons who tried to foment trouble during elections. That will be reassuring for us. For instance, recently we saw some young people on social media threatening to cause mayhem during the 2020 elections.”

“We want to hear from the police what exactly they have done or are going to do about it,” he added.

204 incidents of violence recorded during voters’ registration exercise – Police

The Ghana Police Service says it recorded 204 incidents of violence in the recently held voters’ registration exercise conducted by the Electoral Commission (EC) ahead of the December 2020 general elections.

Head of the National Elections Security Taskforce, DCOP Edward Tabiri, on Wednesday said 310 persons have so far been arrested with close to 20 persons charged for trying to foment trouble during the registration exercise.

“We have so far convicted close to 20 people but then, not all of them have been jailed. There are some that are made to pay fines determined by the courts and let go. On some occasions, we consult the Attorney-General for advice,” he indicated.

He added that “120 of the 204 identified cases are currently under investigation.”