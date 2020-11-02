The Upper East Regional Police Command says it is poised to deal with election-related violence in the upcoming December 7 polls, to ensure a transparent election devoid of intimidation.

According to the command, a total of 241 flashpoints have been identified in the region, however, police personnel have been deployed to man all polling stations in the region to guarantee a peaceful election.

Speaking at a crime reporting training in Bolgatanga, Upper East Regional Police Commander, DCOP Ampofo Duke warned that, police will deal ruthlessly with criminal elements who intend to disrupt the electoral process.

He appealed to electorates to conduct themselves well before, during, and after the elections in order not to incur the wrath of the law.

“We have put measures in place, we have even finished with our deployment of personnel to polling stations together with other sister security agencies… And we have notified headquarters of our little shortfalls, and we hope that they will support us. We (police) have identified the flashpoints in the Region, and we are making sure that the flashpoints are well policed so that, we don’t have anything that will mar the election.”

“My warning goes to the general public that, everybody should conduct himself or herself as a citizen. You go and vote and wait for the votes to be counted. There is no fight about this but if some persons are planning to destabilize the process, that is why we (police) and military are there”.

DCOP Ampofo assured the general public and journalists of their security during and after the elections.