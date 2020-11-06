Democratic candidate Joe Biden has pulled ahead of Donald Trump in Georgia, a key state in the US presidential race, voting data shows.

Mr. Trump must win Georgia to leave him with a path to win.

According to the most recent data, Mr. Biden is leading in the state by 917, with most votes now counted.

With its 16 electoral votes, winning the state would put Mr. Biden just one shy of the crucial 270 thresholds needed to win the presidency.

If Mr. Trump does not win Georgia, the most electoral college votes he could possibly get is 269, which would leave the candidates in an unprecedented draw.

No news organisation has yet projected the state as a Biden win. Authorities in the state have said they hope to have a result on Friday.

The result of Tuesday’s election hangs in the balance, with counting still underway in several states.