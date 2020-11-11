Fire has gutted a gas filling station close to the Ho Teaching Hospital in the Volta Region.

The outbreak occurred on Wednesday Dawn [November 11, 2020] a few minutes before 5:00 am.

It is still unknown what might have caused the inferno.

The sound of an explosion at the station drew the attention of residents who called the officials of the Ghana National Fire Service.

It took the swift intervention of the servicemen to douse the fire.

At least five drivers and passengers who were purchasing gas have sustained various degrees of burns.

They are currently receiving treatment at the Ho Teaching Hospital.

Management of the filling station has temporarily halted operation with a ‘No Gas’ notice at the facility.