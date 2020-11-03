The Volta Regional Police Command has assured of its commitment to ensuring peaceful elections in the region.

This follows a report by the Ghana Police Service which disclosed that a total of 631 polling stations have been identified as hotspots for election violence in 18 constituencies of the Volta Region towards the general elections.

Speaking to Citi News, the Volta Regional Public Affairs Officer, Corporal Prince Dogbatse said that the police command will deploy patrol teams to areas identified as hotspots in the region.

“We have identified these areas to guide us in deploying security officers. This information will only help us in deploying security to the various hotspots.”

“The police institution will not be the sole provider of security before and after the polls. The National security, Ghana Immigration Service, Bureau of National Investigation (BNI), among others will be around the polling centers to render extra security services,” he added.

The National Commission on Small Arms and Light Weapons identified over 4,000 hotspots for election violence in Ghana following the proliferation of arms in these areas.

The Executive Secretary of the Commission, Jones Applerh, at the launch of the Commission’s ‘Ballot without bullets’ campaign aimed at achieving a zero gun violence in the general election said the commission is committed to ensuring peaceful polls by curbing the influx of illegal arms.

Data from the Police showed that “4,098 hotspots have been identified across the country. Regions with the highest hotspots include Ashanti with 635 flashpoints, 537 in Central, 405 in Eastern Region, and 323 in Western. The porous nature of our borders has been a major source of illicit flow of arms into our country.”