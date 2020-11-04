A co-founder and Director of Research and Advocacy for iWatch Africa, Philip K. Banini, has urged the youth to uphold moral and personal values as ethics in fighting corruption in the country.

Mr. Banini, addressing the second cohort of the Annual Integrity School organized by the Ghana Integrity Initiative (GII), says corruption has become the way of life of the rank and file of society. This threatens the development and transformation of Ghana.

“We need to look at the value of personal and public integrity. No nation can develop if corruption is a way of life, for the rank and file of society. The problem of corruption is systemic. It is a way of life, very difficult to uproot and that is the challenge we face as a country. If on the other hand, integrity becomes a value that permeates society, Ghana will develop,” Mr. Banini said.

The Annual Integrity School was initiated in 2019 to instil in the youth, good moral principles of integrity, transparency, and accountability and create spaces for them to interact and engage on issues of anti-corruption in governance.

Funded by Global Affairs- Canada, the programme also aimed at building a generation of anti-corruption change agents or champions who would sustain the crusade against corruption and create an alumni network for continuous dialogue among beneficiaries.

This year’s programme was on the theme: “Promoting Integrity and Anti-Corruption Among the Youth.”

Mr. Banini advised the youth to unite with a common vision, and with the principles of integrity, transparency and accountability to drive the development of Ghana in the positive direction.

Other speakers who braced the event are Mrs Linda Ofori-Kwafo, Executive Director, GII, Ms Josephine Nkrumah, Chairperson, National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE), and Mr. Richard Quayson, the Deputy Chairman, Commission on Human Rights and Administrative Justice (CHRAJ).

To climax the event, an inter-tertiary debate was held where Mr Banini also served as a judge in the public debate between four public universities; University of Development Studies, University of Education-Winneba, University of Ghana and University of Professional Studies.