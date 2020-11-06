In this edition of The Voters’ Diary on Citi FM, Abena Nyamekye Ampadu hosted Nathan Quao, who analysed constant swing constituencies in Ghana’s elections.

Click below to listen to the podcast:

About Voters’ Diary

The Voters’ Diary is Citi FM and Citi TV’s flagship election programme that offers the stations’ audiences in-depth analysis and perspectives of political-related stories in the build-up to the 2020 general elections.

The Voters’ Diary features a panel of seasoned journalists from the Citi Team, with varied fields of knowledge, as well as diverse academic backgrounds.

The show airs on 97.3 Citi FM on weekdays from 1:00 to 2:00 pm, hosted by Abena Nyamekye Ampadu.

On Citi TV, it is hosted by Vivian Kai Lokko, from 3:00 pm to 4:00 pm.