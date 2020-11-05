The Western Regional branch of the National Democratic Congress says no amount of intimidation and attacks on its parliamentary candidates or the generality of the party will stop its determination to win the region for the NDC in the 2020 election.

The call, which was made by the NDC’s Regional Secretary, Joe Nelson at a press conference at Wassa Akropong, follows the alleged attempted murder of the party’s Amenfi East parliamentary candidate, Nicholas Amankwah at his residence.

Flanked by the Chairman of the Western Regional NDC, Nana Toku, and other executives of the party during a press conference at Wassa Akropong, the Regional Secretary, Joe Nelson narrated how two persons invaded the candidate’s house to allegedly kill him.

He, however, called on the police to immediately investigate and arrest one of the two attackers, who is still on the run.

“In the early hours of yesterday, a cruel attempt to murder our parliamentary candidate for this constituency was made by two “hired” assailants. But thanks to God and the intervention of some public-spirited individuals the wicked intention of the attackers and their collaborators was foiled and our candidate, Hon. Nicholas Amankwah escaped unhurt. As we have it, one of the attackers was apprehended and is now in the custody of the Police assisting in investigations. The other attacker managed to escape because he allegedly had a gun which he fired sporadically as he run-off. The NDC is horrified by this incident because this is alien to the Western Region, and so we strongly urge the Police to expedite action on it and get all those involved arrested to face the full effect of the law.”

The Western Regional Secretary of the NDC, who described the incident as politically-motivated, however, condemned attempts by some people claiming the suspect arrested by the Asankragwa Police is “deranged.”

“We have a few weeks to the general elections, and so what could be the motive of the perpetrators of the attack? Even though the Police are yet to provide any useful pointer to the motive of the attackers, we are of the view that this was politically-motivated and our reasons are not far-fetched. The number one reason is that our parliamentary candidate, Nicholas Amankwah is winning the seat from the NPP. The second is that since the incident, we have observed the frantic and shameless effort of some leading members of the NPP in this constituency to discount the seriousness of the matter, all in an attempt to aid the accused to escape justice.”

“For instance, a leading member of the NPP in this constituency has suggested seriously that the man in custody is deranged, and so he ought to be released. This statement cannot be dismissed as a joke. We take it very seriously, and so we call on the Regional Command of the Police Service to ensure that they do a thorough job. Additionally, we wish to appeal to the Police to beef up security in the Region as we approach Election Day. To our rank and file, we say let us take our personal security very seriously,” he added

Joe Nelson further said the party will win the region regardless of the attacks on their members.

“We wish to send a strong message to whoever intends to physically attack our members, that they should have a second thought and desist from it because we are wide awake and no amount of intimidation or attacks will move us away from our set goal of winning both the Presidential and Parliamentary elections in the Region.“

The Amenfi East NDC parliamentary candidate, Nicholas Amankwah whose house was attacked, in a short statement at the press conference, said he is only alive by the grace of God but demanded police protection.

When Citi News contacted the Asankragwa Police Command, Inspector William Tetey Agbanyo, who is the Station officer, confirmed their arrest of one of the suspects off camera, with investigations still underway.