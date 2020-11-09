The New Patriotic Party (NPP) has reiterated that the flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Dramani Mahama is not a good choice for president.

According to the NPP, the former President had about 8 years to prove himself to Ghanaians but failed to do so.

Speaking in an interview on the Citi Breakfast Show on Monday, November 9, 2020, National Youth Organizer of the NPP, Henry Nana Boakye stated that the former president was unable to keep a lot of promises but is making the same promises now.

“The man seeking to come back again, the man making all these promises, the man promising Ghanaians that he will bring heaven down has been president and Commander-in-Chief of the Ghana Armed forces before. The man who is promising the $10 billion Big Push is the same man who said he was going to bring in private business partners and at the end of the day, he couldn’t even do it.”

“The man promised $10 billion and at the end of the day, he hoodwinked us. So we need to test every promise, we need to tell Ghanaians that he has been president before. We need to tell Ghanaians that he was the dumsor president,” he added.

Nana Boakye stated that Ghanaians need to test Mahama’s promises against his credibility.

“When you were leaving office, you left a debt of almost GHs1.2 billion in NHIS. So if you say that you are coming to bring free primary healthcare, we need to test that against your credibility.”

He added that “Mahama told us that if you want to enjoy stable electricity, you need to pay more. This was after he had inflicted the nation with the dumsor issue. But today, Nana Akufo-Addo is giving free water and electricity and giving incentives to young people especially those in the health sector. So we need to tell Ghanaians that it is very key.”