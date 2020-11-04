The Inspector-General of the Ghana Police Service, James Oppong-Boanuh has warned that his outfit will not spare persons who foment trouble on election day.

He said, “security services are very familiar with the laws and every person or group of persons who falls foul of the law will be dealt with”.

Oppong-Boanuh said this when he addressed the press on Wednesday, November 4, 2020.

The Inspector General of Police disclosed that a total of 62,794 security personnel will be deployed to provide security for the 2020 general elections.

He said they will comprise police officers, military officials, and personnel from the Ghana Immigration Service, Ghana Fire Service, Ghana Revenue Authority among others.

“62,794 security personnel from the Ghana Police Service, the Ghana Fire Service, the Ghana Prison Service, the Ghana Immigration Service, the Customs Division of the Ghana Revenue Authority, and the Ghana Armed Forces are being deployed for the elections.”

“All the personnel I have mentioned will be in their regular uniforms with the exception of officers from the Criminal Investigations Department of the Police Service and the Bureau of National Investigations who will remain invisible,” the IGP added.

He also noted that 6,178 flashpoints have been identified nationwide.

“I have already said that we have a deep commitment to preventing crime from happening, but where they do happen, we will arraign the offenders, do the investigations, gather the necessary evidence and get them prosecuted successfully,” he assured.