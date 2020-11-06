The Special Advisor to the President on Health, Dr. Nsiah Asare, says the National COVID-19 task-force is in talks with the various political parties to ensure that they strictly comply with COVID-19 safety protocols during their campaign activities.

This comes amidst concerns from some health professionals about the blatant disregard for the safety protocols, particularly during political rallies.

The development has raised fears that Ghana could be on the path to being hit with a second wave of COVID-19.

But speaking to Citi News on the sidelines of an Open Forum for Leadership of Healthcare professionals and students, Dr. Nsiah Asare said the COVID-19 task-force will insist that political parties observe the safety protocols, particularly the wearing of face masks at their events.

He said the political parties have been admonished to ensure that they share masks with their supporters.

“We are in touch with the political parties, and we have insisted that anywhere they go, they should make sure that they preach the wearing of masks and should make the masks available maybe with their paraphernalia and share it amongst the people,” he said.

Meanwhile, the Ghana Health Service has downplayed suggestions of a looming second wave of COVID-19 infections in the country.

According to the Director of Ghana Health Service, Dr. Patrick Kumah-Aboagye, available data does not support the suggestions.

“In terms of a second wave, those of us who are looking at the figures have not seen any indication in that direction. You normally would have used our moving averages, it’s still on the website, we have not tempered with it. I keep saying that we are where we are because we did many things including testing, isolation, treatment and the adherence to the protocol,” he said.