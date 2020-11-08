A Deputy Director of Communication for the NPP, Yaw Preko has donated three motorbikes, 1000 posters, T- shirts and bales of second-hand clothing to the Asante Akyem North Constituency branch of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the Ashanti Region.

The items according to Yaw Preko is aimed at helping the party retain the seat in the upcoming polls.

The seat is currently being occupied by the Deputy Railways Minister, Andy Appiah- Kubi.

In an interview with the media after the donation, Mr. Preko said ” this is a traditional seat for the NPP and we must increase our votes here for both President Akufo-Addo and our MP, Andy Appiah-Kubi “.

With a few weeks to election 2020, Yaw Preko said: ” the donation today is to boost the party’s campaign, we need to get to everyone on board. They must all come out to vote massively”.

He added that ” this will not be the first and last time l will do this, this is my constituency and everything l will do to ensure that things move on well here l will do”.