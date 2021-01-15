Fifteen ministers in the central government have maintained their portfolios in President Akufo-Addo’s second term.

The presidency released the full list of ministerial appointments for the next government in a statement on Thursday, January 21, 2021.

The names have been submitted to Parliament for vetting and approval.

Among the returning Ministers are Albert Kan Dapaah with the National Security Ministry, Ken Ofori-Atta for Finance and Alan Kyerematen for Trade and Industry.

The rest are:

Dominic Nitiwul – Defence

Ambrose Dery – Interior

Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey – Foreign Affairs & Regional Integration

Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu – Parliamentary Affairs

Ursula Owusu-Ekuful – Communications and Digitalisation

Dr. Owusu Afriyie Akoto – Food and Agriculture

Kwaku Agyemang Manu – Health

Kwasi Amoako-Atta – Roads and Highways

Kwaku Ofori Asiamah – Transport

Cecilia Abena Dapaah – Sanitation and Water Resources

Ignatius Baffuor Awuah – Employment and Labour Relations

Kojo Oppong Nkrumah – Information

There are also some Ministers in the previous government who have changed portfolios.

The former Minister of State responsible for Procurement now heads the Ministry of Gender, Children and Social Protection; the former Education Minister, Dr Matthew Opoku Prempeh now heads the Energy Ministry and the former Special Initiatives Minister, Hon. Mavis Hawa Koomson, MP now heads the Fisheries Ministry.

Some of the former Ministers left without a portfolio in the new government are Kofi Dzamesi of the Chieftaincy and Religious Affairs, Dr Frimpong Boateng of the Environment, Science, Technology & Innovation and Isaac Asiamah of the Sports Ministry.

For the new Ministers, a former deputy Justice Minister, Godfred Dame has been elevated to the Justice Minister.

The Deputy Chief of Staff and Member of Parliament for Bantama in the Ashanti Region, Francis Asenso Boakye, will be appointed as the Minister-Designate for Works and Housing.

The Member of Parliament for Tano North in the Ahafo Region and former deputy minister for Gender, Children and Social Protection Freda Prempeh, as the Minister of State-Designate for Works and Housing.

Joseph Cudjoe, the former Deputy Minister for Energy, will be the Minister of Public Enterprises.

Find below full statement from the Presidency