The 37 Military Hospital will from Thursday, January 14, 2021, to Thursday, February 4, 2021, close down its Medical and Emergency Unit (MEU) to the public in order to conduct a fumigation exercise.

This was announced in a statement signed by the Director of Public Relations of the hospital, Colonel E. Aggrey Quarshie.

He explained that the closure has become necessary as a remedy to any infestation of the unit.

Colonel Quarshie also noted that the authorities of the hospital have taken the necessary steps to ensure that patients already on admission are not affected by the development.

The hospital is therefore asking the public to redirect all medical and emergency cases to other health facilities during the period of the closure.

