Africa World Airlines (AWA) is set to start the commercial use of the Ho airport which has been lying fallow since its completion in 2016.

The facility, according to the Ghana Airport Company Limited, will cut travel time between Ho and Accra from 3 hours by road to about 30 minutes by air.

The Head of Commercial at AWA, Adedayo Olawuyi, during a stakeholder engagement in Ho organized for the Ghana Airport Company Limited, Ghana Tourism Authority, Africa World Airline, and the Ghana Hoteliers Association, indicated that plans are afoot for AWA to fly to Ho at an initial rate of GHS99 by the end of the first quarter of 2021.

Mr Adedayo Olawuyi also indicated that AWA is contemplating a twice-a-week travel routine along the route, i.e., Mondays and Fridays.

Madam Amma Faake Gadzekpo, Head of Business Development Services at the Ghana Airport Company during her address at the stakeholder engagement, also indicated that the GACL has put in place adequate arrangements to ensure ease of travel along the route and also encourage seamless connectivity between the Ho airport and neighbouring countries like Nigeria and Togo while keeping the cost of travel very affordable.

Madam Faake Gadzekpo also indicated that the airport company is considering tourism and trading activities to be the mainstay for air travel into the region.

Some participants at the stakeholder engagement expressed concerns about the poor nature of roads connecting the Volta Regional capital to commercial and tourist hubs.

Some stakeholders believe that the decision to operationalise the Ho airport is welcoming due to the fact that the eastern corridor road and other major road networks in the region remain in relatively bad states.