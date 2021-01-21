President Akufo-Addo has appointed 8 women into ministerial positions in his second term of office.

They include the Member of Parliament (MP) for Tano North in the Ahafo Region and former Deputy Minister for Gender, Children and Social Protection, Freda Prempeh, who has been nominated as Minister of State-Designate for Works and Housing.

The former Minister of State responsible for Procurement, Sarah Adwoa Safo, now heads the Ministry of Gender, Children and Social Protection.

Mavis Hawa Koomsoon, who is the former Special Initiatives Minister now heads the Fisheries Ministry.

Cecilia Abena Dapaah and Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey get to retain their seats at the Sanitation and Water Resources and the Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration Ministries respectively.

Ursula Owusu-Ekuful also retained her Ministry, however. It has been given an additional responsibility as it’s been recaptured as the Communications and Digitalisation Ministry.

Two of the women have been appointed to head Regional Ministries.

Justina Marigold Assan and Justina Owusu-Banahene have been nominated as Ministers for the Central and Bono Regions respectively.

In all, President Akufo-Addo has appointed 30 Ministers, and 16 Regional Ministers, bringing the total number of ministers to 46.

He has assured not to appoint more than 85 ministers in his second term in office.

The presidency released the full list of ministerial appointments for the next government in a statement on Thursday, January 21, 2021.

The names have been submitted to Parliament for vetting and approval.

Find the full list of nominees below;